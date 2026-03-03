Qatar repels all Iran’s attempts to strike at Doha airport — Al Jazeera

DOHA, March 3. /TASS/. Qatar has repelled several of Iran’s attempts to attack the capital’s Hamad International Airport, said adviser to the prime minister, Foreign Ministry official representative Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari, according to Al Jazeera.

"There were attempts to attack Hamad International Airport, all of them were stopped," he said at a news conference. The diplomat noted that Iran is trying to attack "not only military facilities," the strikes "cover the entire territory of the state."

On Monday, al-Ansari said on CNN that about 8,000 transit passengers were stranded in Doha because of the forced closure of airspace since February 28. He said the authorities ensured their safety and placed them in hotels.