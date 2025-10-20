Slovenian foreign minister hopes Budapest talks will promote peace in Ukraine

BELGRADE, October 20. /TASS/. Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon expressed the hope that the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Budapest will contribute to a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

"We hope that the announced meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest will yield results and become a step toward the long-awaited peace," the Slovenian Foreign Ministry press service quoted Fajon as saying.

Slovenian foreign minister also emphasized the "necessity of Kiev’s involvement" in all peace negotiations.

On October 16, following a phone call with Putin, Trump announced that the two leaders had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for a new summit between Putin and Trump, possibly to be held in the Hungarian capital. In response, Orban ordered the formation of an organizing committee to facilitate the summit.

