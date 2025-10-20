Ukraine, Europe should participate in Russia-US discussions on Ukrainian conflict — Macron

PARIS, October 20. /TASS/. Europe and Ukraine should participate in discussions between Russia and the United States concerning the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, French President Emmanuel Macron stated during a press conference of the Mediterranean Group in Slovenia.

"Regarding the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, I believe it is very good when leaders can meet and discuss their bilateral agenda. But if the future of Ukraine is at stake, then Ukrainians must be at the negotiating table. And if what is being discussed concerns the security of Europeans, then Europeans must also be at that table," Macron stated, with his speech broadcast on the Elysee Palace’s social media page X.

On October 16, following a telephone conversation with Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov also stated that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for a new meeting of the two countries’ leaders, which could be organized in the Hungarian capital.