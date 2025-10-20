EU going to achieve 'progress' in expropriating Russian assets at its October summit

BRUSSELS, October 20. /TASS/. Brussels is going to achieve significant progress in expropriation of frozen Russian assets under the so-called "reparation loan" scheme at the summit of the European Union on October 23-24, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said at a press conference after the Foreign Affairs Council’s meeting.

"Ministers today discussed the European Commission’s proposal to mobilize frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s immediate defense needs. There was a broad support today to get this done and it is crucial that we make progress on addressing the legal and fiscal modalities this week," Kallas said.

The unanimous decision of EU countries is required to approve the decision on the expropriation of Russian assets.