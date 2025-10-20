Many EU politicians will try to disrupt Putin-Trump meeting in Budapest — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, October 20. /TASS/. Many European politicians are willing to go to great lengths to prevent the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Budapest, Hungarian Foreign Minister and Economic Relations Minister Peter Szijjarto has stated following the EU Council gathering in Luxembourg.

"From today’s speeches, it’s clear that a considerable number of European leaders are determined to do everything possible to block this summit from taking place," Szijjarto remarked.

"Rather than welcoming the prospect of another US-Russia meeting – a potential breakthrough toward peace – these politicians continue to support the continuation of the war. They are even advocating for more financial and military aid to Ukraine."

Szijjarto expressed his concerns in an interview with Hungarian journalists in Luxembourg, which was broadcast by M1 television.