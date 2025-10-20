Europe never looked weaker than now — Daily Telegraph

LONDON, October 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is calling the shots in the process of seeking peace in Ukraine, while Europe has never looked weaker, James Crisp, a European columnist for The Daily Telegraph, said.

"If you are not at the table, you risk being on the menu. But the truth is the UK and EU have no choice but to accept a Ukraine peace deal, if it comes," his column says.

Speaking about the consequences of the talks at the White House between Trump and Vladimir Zelensky, the columnist noted that "the leaders of Germany, Poland, Finland, and the UK went on social media to show their support for Mr Zelensky over the weekend. But the Prime Minister [of Great Britain Keir Starmer], [President of France] Emmanuel Macron, and [German Chancellor] Friedrich Merz are just backseat drivers. They can try to correct matters beyond their control, but are easily ignored."

"Europe is playing diplomatic roulette. It can only hope that once the wheel stops spinning, the bouncing ball of the president’s loyalties lands on Ukraine’s colour."

Earlier, the Axios portal, citing sources, reported that Trump told Zelensky that the United States currently does not intend to supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. According to it, the American leader made it clear that his priority now is diplomacy, and missile supplies can undermine it. The White House confirmed this information and assured that the US president would continue to work towards a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

According to the Financial Times, Trump and Zelensky often switched to raised tones, and the US president threw aside maps with battle lines, urging Zelensky to agree with Moscow's demands.