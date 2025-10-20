Israel says hits Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 20. /TASS/. The Israeli military has launched an attack on southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah’s military infrastructure in the area of the city of Nabatih in the south of the republic, it said.

Hezbollah's armed groups "continue to attempt to rebuild" their infrastructure in Lebanon, the Israeli military said.

Israel believes that by doing so, Hezbollah is violating a ceasefire agreement in southern Lebanon. "The Israel Defense Forces will continue to take measures to prevent any threats and protect the state of Israel," the military said.