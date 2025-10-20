Nearly 50 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza during past day

CAIRO, October 20. /TASS/. Nearly 50 people died in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli strikes during the past day, the WAFA news agency reported citing medical sources in the Palestinian enclave.

According to the sources, the daily death toll amounted to 47, with the biggest number of deaths - 36 - being reported from central areas of the besieged enclave. A total of 158 people were wounded.

These people died in a period when "Israel repeatedly violated the ceasefire on Sunday evening and Monday morning."

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on October 19 that Palestinian radicals had violated the ceasefire and opened fire at the Israeli military near the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire and ordered to take tough measures against radicals in Gaza. After that, the Israeli military delivered a series of strikes on dozens of targets in the enclave. According to the IDF, two Israeli soldiers died and another one was badly wounded after the incident in Rafah. Hamas however denies its involvement in the incident.