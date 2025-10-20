EU's rejection of Russian energy to undermine Hungary's energy security — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, October 20. /TASS/. The European Commission's plan to phase out Russian oil and gas from 2028 will weaken Hungary's energy security, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at a meeting of the Energy Council of the European Union held in Luxembourg simultaneously with the Council on Foreign Affairs.

"I wholeheartedly ask you to take into account Hungary's geographic location, put aside world politics and take into account our physical and geographical location. Otherwise, we will lose a reliable energy supply," said Szijjarto as broadcast by M1 TV channel.

Going to Luxembourg, he warned that he would oppose the European Commission's plan, which provides for a complete abandonment of Russian energy sources by early 2028. However, the EU Council approved the proposal.

The EU considered this initiative within the framework of trade policy, not sanctions, and it was approved by a qualified majority. This allowed the countries that supported the European Commission's plan to disregard the objections from Hungary and Slovakia.