Zelensky submits bills to prolong martial law, mobilization by three months

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has submitted draft laws to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days starting November 5, and the documents have been published on the parliament’s website.

The Rada is expected to review these bills on October 21. These measures have been extended for the 17th time since February 2022.

Due to the continuous extension of martial law and mobilization, Ukraine has not conducted parliamentary, presidential, or local elections, a situation Zelensky has leveraged despite his official presidential term ending on May 20 last year.