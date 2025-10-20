EC to adopt 19th package of sanctions against Russia by end of this week — Kallas

BRUSSELS, October 20. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) plans to adopt the 19th package of sanctions against Russia by the end of this week, possibly at the EU summit on October 23-24, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said ahead of a gathering of European foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

"We are expecting this week to adopt the 19th package of sanctions. Unfortunately, not today, but we have also a leaders meeting coming up on Thursday," she said, adding that ministers will separately discuss the EU’s plans to combat tankers allegedly carrying Russian oil.