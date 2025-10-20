Israeli military operation levels over 100,000 buildings in Gaza — Palestine

CAIRO, October 20. /TASS/. Around 100,000 state, municipal, or local property buildings were completely destructed in the Palestinian Gaza Strip during the two years of the Israeli army's military operation in the enclave, the Palestinian Central Statistical Office said in a report.

The report, published by WAFA agency, said that during fighting since early October 2023, "102,067 buildings and facilities were completely destroyed in the sector, 192,812 structures of state and municipal property were heavily damaged." Israel also demolished or partially destroyed 330,500 private residential buildings.

According to the statistical office, over the two years of the Israeli military operation, Gaza’s water supply and sewerage systems were destroyed by at least 85%. Their reconstruction will cost, according to preliminary estimates, more than $1.5 billion.

On October 6, Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement resumed indirect negotiations on resolving the situation in the Gaza Strip through mediation by Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey.

On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the first stage of the peace plan, previously proposed by US President Donald Trump. The ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10.