MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. During recent talks in Washington, Vladimir Zelensky sought to convince US President Donald Trump with claims of an upcoming Ukrainian offensive and a fictitious military industry. However, he ultimately failed, seemingly unaware that he was being played, like a mouse cornered by a cat, according to Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the Opposition Platform - For Life party that is now outlawed in his country.

Medvedchuk noted, "The supposed motivation for providing Tomahawk missiles was Zelensky’s remarks about a new offensive, which, he claimed, would be made possible by such weapons. But what can I say? It was a ridiculous attempt, the joke was on Zelensky. The head of the illegitimate regime in Kiev fell for Trump's trick about Ukraine’s armed forces reaching beyond the 1991 borders. Did Zelensky, the so-called leader, not realize he was being ridiculed? Like a naive child, he believed it and tried to promote a military offensive he couldn’t even carry out, thinking Trump wouldn’t see through the deception."

He continued, "Zelensky also suggested trading Chinese-made drones for US weapons, essentially offering Ukraine's imaginary military industry products, which are actually manufactured in China. It was an attempt to buy Trump’s favor with a transparent lie. But he failed, not because of tactics, but due to his credulity and lack of competence, revealing a primitive and easily exposed trick."

Medvedchuk further added that the US president toyed with Zelensky like a cat with a mouse, even mocking him about the possibility of constructing a tunnel between the US and Russia. "Now, Zelensky is trying to conceal the true outcome of his visit with fake tears," he said. "He was simply excluded from the negotiation process. He falsely claimed that territorial questions were the main concern, yet that was just another primitive ploy. In reality, he’s demanding a halt to Russia’s advance to create room for negotiations, which is the true goal behind his theatrics."