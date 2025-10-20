Police using force against demonstrators near Gyumri mayor’s office

YEREVAN, October 20. /TASS/. The police are using force against demonstrators in front of the mayor’s office in the Armenian city of Gyumri to clear their way to the building to detain the city’s mayor, Vardan Ghukasyan, according to live broadcasts by local news portals.

Ghukasyan, who is inside the building, has said that he is ready to go with the law enforcement but his supporters are not letting him out.

Ghukasyan was elected Gyumri’s mayor with the Armenian Communist Party. Armenian Prime Minister Nikola Pashinyan objected to his election and called for resolving this issue.