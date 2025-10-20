Zelensky says Ukraine approaching end of conflict — media

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Ukraine is nearing the end of hostilities, Vladimir Zelensky said, Ukrainian edition Telegraf reported.

"We are approaching the possible end of the war. I say this with certainty," Zelensky was quoted as telling reporters. He added a note of caution: "This does not mean it will end for sure. The US president has achieved much in the Middle East, and inspired by that success, he seeks to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine."

Zelensky indicated a desire to participate in a possible meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in Budapest, saying he would agree to a trilateral meeting or indirect talks mediated by Trump.

On October 16, Trump said after a phone call with Putin that they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov also said that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for a new meeting of the leaders. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered the creation of an organizing committee to prepare for the summit.