BRUSSELS, October 20. /TSSS/. US President Donald Trump changed his mind on the Ukraine conflict after his recent phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Politico reported, citing sources.

The sources say that it was his telephone conversation with Putin that made Trump tell Vladimir Zelensky about the need to end the conflict "on the current line."

According to Reuters, Trump pushed Zelensky to give up swathes of Ukraine’s territory at their October 17 meeting. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated earlier that Zelensky’s meeting with Trump "did not go as hoped."

Moscow has repeatedly stressed that its special military operation in Ukraine would end once all of its goals were met. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that those objectives could be achieved as a result of the special military operation or through talks. Russian President Vladimir Putin listed the goals of the special operation, which include the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, its neutrality, and the recognition of the realities on the ground.

The Donetsk People’s Republic, the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Zaporozhye Region, and the Kherson Region joined Russia following the referendums that took place there on September 23-27, 2022. Crimea and Sevastopol rejoined Russia based on the outcome of a plebiscite held in March 2014 amid a coup in Ukraine.