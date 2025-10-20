Trump suspects billionaire Soros of involvement in organizing No Kings protests

WASHINGTON, October 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that American financier George Soros was involved in organizing the No Kings protests that took place in the country last weekend.

"I looked at the people; they’re not representative of this country. And I looked at all the brand new signs. I guess it was paid for by Soros and other radical left lunatics," he told reporters, according to a video posted on the White House X account.

"The demonstrations were very small, very ineffective; and the people were whacked out. When you look at those people, those are not representative of the people of our country," Trump added.

The US president strongly objected to being compared to a king. "I’m not a king. I work my ass off to make our country great, that’s all it is. I’m not a king at all," Trump pointed out.

The organizers of the No Kings rally reported earlier that at least seven million people had taken part in mass protests against Trump’s policies on October 18. The majority of protesters carried banners containing criticism of Trump and his administration. The previous No Kings protests took place on June 14, which was Trump’s birthday and the day of a military parade in Washington. At least 2,100 rallies were held across the country, involving about five million people.