Trump spoke about security guarantees for both Moscow, Kiev at Zelensky meeting — agency

WASHINGTON, October 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump Trump declined to provide Tomahawk missiles to Kiev and spoke about security guarantees for both Kiev and Moscow at his October 17 meeting with Vladimir Zelensky, Reuters reported, citing sources.

According to the report, Trump pushed Zelensky "to give up swaths of territory to Russia during a tense meeting on Friday that left the Ukrainian delegation disappointed, according to two people briefed on the discussion." Reuters noted "Trump also declined to provide Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine's use, and mused about giving security guarantees to both Kyiv and Moscow, comments that the Ukrainian delegation found confusing."

However, Zelensky "said he would not voluntarily cede any territory to Moscow." The news agency pointed out that the meeting "was a clear disappointment for Zelenskiy, who had hoped to convince Trump to supply his government with long-range Tomahawk missiles."

Trump said in an interview with Fox News aired on Sunday that the US could not send all of its weapons to Ukraine but he was still looking at sending Tomahawk missiles to Kiev.