Vance says optimistic about Ukrainian settlement

WASHINGTON, October 20. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance is optimistic about the prospects for resolving the conflict in Ukraine, but is not ready to say when this will happen.

"The president has been working on this. The entire team has been working on it for eight months. We're going to keep walking down the pathway of peace. Whether it takes us a few more months or a few more weeks - or, God forbid, longer than that - we're going to keep working at it," he told reporters. "How confident am I that this is going to get wrapped up? I feel optimistic. I would say that, but the timeline is anybody's guess," he added.

After a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 16, US leader Donald Trump said that they had agreed to meet in Budapest in the near future. The US president later explained that this could happen in the next two weeks.

Following the conversation between Putin and Trump, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for a new meeting between the two leaders, which could be held in Budapest. According to him, this is "a truly important moment." Preparations for the meeting between the leaders will begin in the coming days with a telephone conversation between the top US and Russian diplomats, Ushakov said.