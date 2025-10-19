Voting in Bolivia's presidential election takes place without serious incidents — TV

BUENOS AIRES, October 20. /TASS/. Voting in the second round of Bolivia's presidential election proceeded calmly and without serious incidents, the Uno TV channel reported, citing observers.

According to them, on October 19, fewer violations of polling station protocols were recorded on October 19 than in the first round on August 17. None of the violations jeopardized the voting process. Polling stations opened at 8:00 a.m. local time (12:00 p.m. GMT) and began closing at 4:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. GMT).

Two opposition figures are running for president: Senator Rodrigo Paz of the centrist Christian Democratic Party and former president Jorge Quiroga (2001-2002), representing the right-wing Liberty and Democracy alliance. The first results of the vote count are expected after 12:00 a.m. GMT.

Paz proposes decentralizing the economy by redistributing tax revenues to regions and municipalities, introducing an affordable loan program, and providing tax breaks to support small and medium-sized businesses. He advocates for Bolivia to strengthen its ties with the rest of the world by prioritizing the restoration of relations with the US and developing regional cooperation within the South American Common Market (Mercosur).

Quiroga’s program includes severe cuts to government spending and the privatization of state-owned companies. The politician stated that if elected, he will seek a loan from the International Monetary Fund. He advocates severing ties with Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua and restoring cooperation with the United States. Quiroga has criticized Mercosur and suggested reviewing the country's participation in BRICS.