Macron promises to find jewelry stolen from Louvre

PARIS, October 19. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged that the jewelry pieces that were stolen from the Louvre on Sunday, will be found and those who did this will be brought to responsibility.

"The theft committed at the Louvre is an attack on a heritage that we cherish because it is our History," he wrote on his X page. "We will recover the works, and the perpetrators will be brought to justice."

"Everything is being done, everywhere, to achieve this, under the leadership of the Paris prosecutor’s office," he added and promised that security measures at the Louvre will be toughened.

Jordan Bardella, the leader of the French far-right National Rally party, called the Louvre theft as an "intolerable humiliation for France."

According to the Paris prosecutor, Laure Beccuau, four criminals got into the museum using a mobile manlift they had brought to its wall. They broke into the Apollo Gallery and stole nine jewelry pieces. They lost one of the stolen items, the crown of Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III, inlaid with 1,354 diamonds, while fleeing the scene. Investigators believe that the theft was committed by professionals, she said, adding that the crime might have been contracted by foreigners.