Israel freezes humanitarian deliveries to Gaza after Rafah incident — media

TEL AVIV, October 19. /TASS/. Israel has decided to suspend humanitarian deliveries to the Gaza Strip amid the current escalation of the situation in the enclave, the Ynet portal said.

According to Ynet, humanitarian deliveries to Gaza have been frozen "until further notice." Israel motivates this move by ceasefire violations by Hamas.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier in the day that that the Israeli military had delivered a strike near the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip in retaliation to fire opened by radicals. The IDF accused Hamas of blatantly violating the ceasefire in the enclave. Following the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with the top brass. He accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire and ordered to take strong measures against radicals in Gaza. After that, the Israeli military delivered a series of strikes on dozens of targets in the enclave. According to the IDF, two Israeli soldiers died and another one was badly wounded after the incident in Rafah.

Hamas however denied its involvement in the incident in Rafah, saying that it has been out of touch with its supported in the southern Gaza Strip since March.