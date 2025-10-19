Court in Israel cancels hearings on Netanyahu’s case over his busy schedule

TEL AVIV, October 19. /TASS/. The Jerusalem District Court has cancelled hearings on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption case scheduled for the next few days, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the newspaper, Netanyahu’s lawyers asked the court to cancel the hearings on October 20 and 21 due to "urgent diplomatic meetings" the prime minister needs to attend. They provided further details in a confidential note and the judges agreed to cancel his testimony.

The Kan radio station reported earlier in the day that US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to travel to Israel on October 20 in a bid to try to save the Gaza ceasefire agreement amid the current escalation, the Kan radio station said.

Earlier in the day, Israel attacked dozens of Hamas targets throughout the Gaza Strip, accusing the group of violating the ceasefire.

On November 21, 2019, Israel’s attorney general said that he had decided to charge Netanyahu with bribe-taking, fraud and public trust abuse in three cases. The charges were referred to the District Court of Jerusalem on January 28, 2020. Netanyahu has repeatedly denied all the charges against him.