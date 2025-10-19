{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Witkoff, Kushner to go to Israel on October 20 to try to save Gaza ceasefire — TV

Earlier in the day, Israel attacked dozens of Hamas targets throughout the Gaza Strip, accusing the group of violating the ceasefire

TEL AVIV, October 19. /TASS/. US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to travel to Israel on October 20 in a bid to try to save the Gaza ceasefire agreement amid the current escalation, the Kan radio station said.

Earlier in the day, Israel attacked dozens of Hamas targets throughout the Gaza Strip, accusing the group of violating the ceasefire.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed n agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10.

Middle East conflict
Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo for talks with mediators
According to a post on the group’s Telegram channel, the delegation is led by head of Hamas Gaza office Khalil al-Hayya
Read more
US lawmaker posts documents on JFK assassination provided by Russian envoy
The declassified Soviet documents will be officially published in Russia in November
Read more
Russia bans exports of oil, petroleum products to Ukraine
The Russian prime minister also declared extension of the ban on imports of certain Ukrainian goods
Read more
Upcoming Putin-Trump meeting in Budapest is 'slap in the face' of EU — media
European countries will have to grant permission for the presidential plane to fly over their territory, despite sanctions and the International Criminal Court warrant, the newspaper pointed out
Read more
Corridor between Ukraine, Russia in Vasilyevka to stay closed — governor
According to Yevgeny Balitsky, the corridor "did more harm than good" for the Russian side
Read more
Demonstration against EU’s militarization, conflict with Russia begins in Vienna
The movement has singled out a separate protest against the EU's enemy-building policies, "in particular, against Russophobia"
Read more
Russian Forces liberate Pleshcheyevka in Donetsk People’s Republic
At the same time, the Defense Ministry reported that Russian servicemen eliminated approximately 1,565 Ukrainian fighters over the past 24 hours
Read more
Air defenses down 41 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night — Defense Ministry
Twelve drones were destroyed over the Bryansk Region
Read more
Ukrainian forces lost around 1,565 troops in past 24 hours — Russian Defense Ministry
Russian forces have also struck a drone operator training center of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine
Read more
FACTBOX: Explosion occurs at factory in Russia's Bashkortostan
Eight people were injured and are receiving medical treatment
Read more
Western technologies in fuel, energy sector may any moment become unavailable — Putin
This is today’s reality, the Russian president said
Read more
Number of US mercenaries killed during special operation nears 100 — law enforcement
Obituaries for many of them were published on social networks and by the Ukrainian media
Read more
Some jewelry stolen from Louvre found broken nearby — newspaper
According to preliminary investigation, the robbers’ loot is jewelry from Napoleon's collection
Read more
Ukraine loses up to 215 troops in one day due to Russia’s South battlegroup’s actions
Units of the South battlegroup improved their positions along the forward edge
Read more
Discussions of Russia-US tunnel project begin, Russian official says
Special Representative of the Russian President for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmiriev said earlier that the tunnel could be completed in under eight years and that the costs would not exceed $8 billion
Read more
Israel’s national security minister demands Netanyahu resume fighting in Gaza
According to Ben-Gvir, who heads the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, Israel must defeat the Palestinian radicals in Gaza fully
Read more
Drug cartel’s submarine destroyed by US strike — Trump
"US Intelligence confirmed this vessel was loaded up with mostly Fentanyl, and other illegal narcotics," the US leader said
Read more
US notifies guarantor countries about possibility of ceasefire violation by Hamas
"The guarantors demand Hamas uphold its obligations under the ceasefire terms," the US Department of State said
Read more
France’s culture minister says there was theft at Louvre
The Louvre is now closed to the public
Read more
Hamas to hand over bodies of two more hostages to Israel — statement
The location of the handover and the names of hostages, whose bodies will be collected by the Red Cross, have not yet been announced
Read more
L’Oreal files 31 trademark applications with Rospatent since beginning of 2025
In 2022, the French company L’Oreal announced the suspension of direct sales and investments in Russia
Read more
Putin-Trump talks in Budapest won’t change special op goals — analyst
Finnish journalist Janus Putkonen noted that the demilitarization of Ukraine is "the most important thing," as only this will allow "the threat to Russian soldiers and civilians to finally be removed"
Read more
"We came here to become Russians": why a large American family moved to Russia
October 19 marks Father's Day in Russia. American IT consultant Jozef Schutzman, who moved to Russia with his family, is celebrating the holiday alongside Russians
Read more
Family head always enjoyed indisputable authority with all Russian peoples — Putin
The president also sent warm congratulations to the participants of the special military operation, who today defend the freedom and independence of the Fatherland and honorably continue the military and patriotic traditions of their families, fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers
Read more
Steven Seagal would like to star in Russian film
The actor added that he already has preliminary plans but declined to disclose any further details
Read more
Europe sets all-time record for LNG imports during summer season
Overall, since the beginning of the year, LNG inflows from terminals into Europe’s gas transmission system have remained at record levels, already exceeding 110 bln cubic meters
Read more
Evacuation of injured from Gaza impossible until Hamas returns hostages’ bodies — official
Megawer also noted that the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing on the Egypt-Gaza border will be overseen by security forces of the Palestinian National Authority and staff from the EU mission
Read more
Trumps says US cannot give all of its weapons to Ukraine
According to the US leader, he has been "very good" to Vladimir Zelensky and Ukraine
Read more
Pentagon chief wears tie in Russian flag colors to Trump-Zelensky meeting
Pete Hegseth was seated to Donald Trump’s left
Read more
Munich airport suspended operations over ‘suspicious sightings’ — Bild
According to it, after several incidents with UAVs earlier in October, eyewitnesses at Munich airport on Saturday again reported "suspicious sightings"
Read more
Trump, Zelensky disagree on future of Ukraine conflict — TV
According to the TV channel, the White House meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky "as a tense, frank and, at times, uncomfortable discussion"
Read more
Repairs of Ferosplavnaya-1 power supply line begin — IAEA
"This morning, following de-mining activities, work started to repair two cables of the 330 kilovolt (kV) Ferosplavnaya-1 line, which was disconnected from the ZNPP on 7 May," the statement said
Read more
China launches Kinetica-1 rocket with three satellites — TV
The launch took place at 11:33 a.m. local time from the Dongfeng commercial project site at Jiuquan Cosmodrome in northern China
Read more
About 7 million people took part in nationwide No Kings protest in US — organizers
They were "standing together in nonviolent defiance of authoritarianism and affirming that this nation belongs to its people, not to kings," organizers said in a statement
Read more
Budapest as summit venue big concession from Russia — expert
Karin Kneissl acknowledged that in recent years, the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has "adhered to practical neutrality"
Read more
US plans more meetings with Russia than before Alaska summit — WSJ
According to it, the US delegation will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio instead of special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff
Read more
Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to immediately cease fire — Qatari foreign ministry
The agreement was signed by the defense ministers of Afghanistan and Pakistan, Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid and Khawaja Asif, as well as delegates of Qatar and Turkey
Read more
Israel says radicals violate Gaza ceasefire grossly
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with the top brass and ordered them to "take decisive measures" against the radicals in Gaza, the office of the head of government said
Read more
Anti-Russian sanctions undermine fight against climate change — Foreign Ministry
Maksim Musikhin added that, in the context of the obligation to cooperate, the Russian Foreign Ministry drew the Court’s attention to the issue of illegal unilateral coercive measures.
Read more
US VP Vance believes Hegseth's tie was dyed in colors of US flag, not Russia's
Hegseth arrived at the meeting on October 17 wearing a tie with wide stripes of white, blue, and red
Read more
West instructed Russia on freedom of speech for years, now it wants to ban it — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the reaction of Western elites on a new interpretation of events was primitive and straightforward
Read more
Russian domestic market fully provided with oil products — Novak
The energy ministry and federal executive authorities "provide for extra production of petroleum products together with companies"
Read more
Russia cuts united Ukrainian defense in Krasnoarmeisk, Dimitrov — deputy commander
The liberation of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic would also allow the continuation of the offensive aimed at completely encircling Dimitrov, Alexander Drobotov said
Read more
Trump’s plans to meet with Putin came as surprise for Zelensky, arriving in US — Axios
According to the portal, before the phone conversation between the Presidents of Russia and the US, Vladimir Zelensky was very optimistic about his planned meeting with Donald Trump
Read more
Signing of agreement between Russia, US ideal outcome of summit, Kneissl believes
Fformer Austrian Foreign Minister added that both sides have about "14 days to prepare the relevant documents. Perhaps there are already drafts that the parties have exchanged
Read more
Tomahawks unable to shift balance of forces in Ukrainian conflict — French general
"What is most important for Ukraine is US support," Pierre Schill said
Read more
Ukraine’s extremist website Mirotvorets adds 14-year-old to its database
According to Mirotvorets files, obtained by TASS, the teenager helped to raise money for humanitarian aid to fighters of the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk
Read more
Comet C/2025 A6 Lemmon to make closest approach to Earth on October 21
The object is of particular interest to astrophotographers, especially professionals: through high-precision instruments, it appears as an "exceptionally beautiful" target
Read more
Russian diplomat notes EU, NATO determination to continue fighting until last Ukrainian
Earlier, Ukrainian lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko said the government of Ukraine seeks to persuade its Western partners to partially finance the wages of Ukrainian servicemen
Read more
Class M flare registered on Sun
Flare lasted 18 minutes
Read more
Thousands gather in downtown Washington to protest against Trump’s policies
Among them were Congress members from the Democratic Party
Read more
Ukraine eliminates group of its own soldiers for attempting to surrender in Kharkov Region
They clarified that at least six Ukrainian soldiers were killed as a result of the mass drone attack
Read more
Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii
The lava fountains are reaching heights of 500 meters, according to the report
Read more
Zelensky holds phone call with European leaders after meeting with Trump — media
According to a source in the Ukrainian delegation, it was a group call
Read more
Colombian president demands explanation from US after strike of fishing boat
The Colombian president also appealed to the country's Prosecutor General's office to immediately provide protection to the victims' relatives and consider their participation in international trials
Read more
Louvre robbery takes professionals four minutes — culture minister
Dati added that visitors were evacuated from the Louvre as soon as it became known about the robbery
Read more
Hamas denies involvement in Rafah incident
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with the top brass and ordered them to "take decisive measures" against the radicals in Gaza, the office of the head of government said
Read more
Restoring external power supply to Zaporozhye NPP to take about one week — Grossi
Grossi said that Today’s start of the repairs marks a significant step forward in our determined efforts to restore off-site power to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which for the past several weeks has been forced to rely on emergency diesel generators for electricity, which is clearly not sustainable
Read more
Rafah crossing on Gaza Strip-Egypt border to reopen on October 20
The text emphasizes that this will enable Palestinian citizens who are in Egypt to return to the Gaza Strip
Read more
Germany recalls ambassador to Tbilisi for consultations over Georgia’s anti-EU position
On Monday, the EU Foreign Affairs Council will consider this issue
Read more
Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers dies aged 48
The cause of death is unknown
Read more
Over 100,000 take to streets of New York to protest against Trump’s policies
"We had more than 100,000 people across all five boroughs peacefully exercising their first amendment rights and the NYPD made zero protest-related arrests," the police said
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Russia’s response to Tomahawks in Kiev could be military cooperation with Cuba — expert
Alexander Stepanov said the ratified agreement expands the military cooperation
Read more
Hungary to do its best for success of Putin-Trump summit — Szijjarto
The date and organizational details of the talks will be announced after consultations between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the coming days
Read more
Ex-French president Sarkozy to serve his jail term in solitary confinement
Nicolas Sarkozy will be put in solitary confinement because of his age and popularity
Read more
Tunnel between Russia, US would embody Peace through Development concept — expert
"It is obvious to President Trump that the normalization of US-Russian relations will open tremendous prospects for the development of the economic cooperation between the two countries," Helga Zepp LaRouche, the founder of the Schiller Institute, said
Read more
Press review: Putin, Trump agree to meet again as EU prepares Ukraine for prolonged war
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 17th
Read more
Russia, Arab countries seeking mutually acceptable date for Russian-Arab summit — MFA
On October 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the current chairman of the Arab League summit, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani, in a telephone conversation deemed it appropriate to postpone the Russian-Arab summit scheduled for October 15
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
European 'party of war' may try to disrupt Putin-Trump meeting, expert warns
American studies expert Malek Dudakov pointed out that certain circles in Europe saw a potential peaceful solution to the Ukraine issue as a threat to their political positions and influence
Read more
Western media abuse their monopoly position — Putin
The president recalled that the leading Western media outlets almost always published whatever they wanted under the guise of objective news
Read more
Trump says he discussed situation around Iran in detail with Putin, mentioned Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine are carrying out "the planned prisoner swaps - large numbers of prisoners are being exchanged," the US leader added
Read more
Development of Hainan Free Trade Port draws global attention — Hainan Daily
The newspaper’s authors noted that in recent years, the authorities of Hainan Province have been able to establish the political and institutional framework necessary for actively attracting foreign investment
Read more
Despite loud declarations, Europe’s military aid to Kiev on decline — newspaper
The volume of aid pledged by Europe shrunk by 57% compared to the first half of 2025, from 3.8 billion euro to 1.9 billion euro per month, according to Neue Zürcher Zeitung
Read more
Zelensky agrees with Trump that parties to Ukraine conflict should stop where they are
Vladimir Zelensky also acknowledged that the issue of territories would be brought to the negotiation table
Read more
Hamas rejects US accusations of violating Gaza ceasefire agreement
Earlier, the United States notified the states-guarantors of the peace agreements in the Gaza Strip about a potential violation of the ceasefire
Read more
Syria, Russia in talks on military bases — minister
New agreements are yet to be signed, Asaad al-Shaibani added
Read more
Russia has more freedom of speech than America — father of eight from US
In Russia "people say what they think and mean, and accept realities as they are," said Jozef Schutzman
Read more
Number of people demonstrating against conflict with Russia in Vienna growing
At least 300 participants were previously reported
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Netanyahu accuses Hamas of violating truce, orders military to ‘take action’ in Gaza
Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli army attacked the radicals near the city of Rafah in the south of the enclave, accusing them of a "gross violation" of the ceasefire
Read more
Pakistan urges Afghanistan to fight terrorism at Doha talks — paper
Kabul should not allow the militants of the Taliban Movement of Pakistan to enter the territory of the Islamic Republic
Read more
No doubts US is behind Nord Stream sabotage acts — Lavrov
On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system
Read more
Missile attack under way in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi — authorities
Sochi residents were asked to take all the necessary safety measures
Read more
China, India agree with accords reached in Alaska — expert
Finnish journalist Janus Putkonen also noted that Russian officials had repeatedly said that the Alaska agreements "are still there and all agreements remain in force"
Read more
Lavrov lists terms of peace treaty with Ukraine, including denazification
According to the Russian foreign minister, Moscow has remained open to a diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, but the talks should focus on a lasting peace, not a ceasefire
Read more
Israel receives bodies of two more Gaza hostages — premier’s office
According to the statement, the coffins will be delivered to the Israeli territory for identification
Read more
Israel notified US in advance about strike on Gaza Strip — media
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier in the day that that the Israeli military had delivered a strike near the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip in retaliation to fire opened by radicals
Read more
Kiev to lose some territories when conflict ends — Trump
Among these goal are Ukraine’s demilitarization and denazification, its neutral status and recognition of the realities on the ground, Putin said
Read more
Total of 336,000 people sign contracts with Russian army in 2025 — Medvedev
According to the politician, "every region, every constituent entity of the Russian Federation, every recruitment center is doing its part"
Read more
Trump says he tells Russia, Ukraine to 'stop right now at battle line'
Donald Trump emphasized that otherwise "it gets too complicated"
Read more
West still pursuing its ‘mad dream’ of defeating Russia — foreign intel chief
SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin noted that these cries and moans had quieted down somewhat over the past year
Read more
Another piece of jewelry stolen from Louvre found — paper
The newspaper also said that four criminals were involved in the robbery
Read more
Russia says intends to expand security coordination with China in Asia-Pacific region
The ministry said that, despite unilateral illegitimate restrictive measures, as well as non-market methods of competition from the West, practical cooperation is successfully gaining momentum
Read more
Spread of liberal ideology prompted large US family to move to Russia
In the USA after the COVID period "the people on the so-called left emerged from lockdowns after spending much time online, experimenting with their identities, and I no longer recognized our country compared to just a few years before," Jozef Schutzman said
Read more
Russian forces liberating Kherson, with part of city being under their control — governor
On November 9, 2022, the then Russian defense minister, Sergey Shoigu, ordered to withdraw Russian forces in the Kherson Region from the right bank of the Dnieper, where the regional center is located, to the left bank
Read more
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Thousands of people protest against Trump's policy in New York City
Protesters with banners gathered in Times Square and marched in a single column along one of the city's central streets
Read more
Zaporozhye NPP, Rosseti specialists begin repairs on damaged power line
The plant emphasized that the Russian Defense Ministry plays a key role in ensuring the work can be carried out in an area under active shelling by Ukrainian forces
Read more