Witkoff, Kushner to go to Israel on October 20 to try to save Gaza ceasefire — TV

TEL AVIV, October 19. /TASS/. US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to travel to Israel on October 20 in a bid to try to save the Gaza ceasefire agreement amid the current escalation, the Kan radio station said.

Earlier in the day, Israel attacked dozens of Hamas targets throughout the Gaza Strip, accusing the group of violating the ceasefire.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed n agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10.