Israel delivers strikes on dozens of Hamas targets in Gaza — IDF

TEL AVIV, October 19. /TASS/. Israel has attacked dozens of Hamas targets throughout the Gaza Strip over the past hours, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Over the past few hours, in response to the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement earlier today (Sunday), the IDF struck dozens of Hamas terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip," it said, adding that among the targets were weapons depots, military infrastructure facilities, firing points, and terrorist cells.

Apart from that, according to the IDF, a six-kilometer long terrorist tunnel was dismantled with the use of 120 munitions.

"The IDF will continue to respond firmly and will operate to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel," it stressed.