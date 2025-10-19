Hamas places responsibility for potential breakdown of Gaza agreements on Israel

CAIRO, October 19. /TASS/. Hamas has placed responsibility for the escalation in the Gaza Strip and a potential breakdown of the ceasefire on Israel.

"Hamas reiterates that it has adhered completely and faithfully to all articles, annexes, and mechanisms of the agreement out of its concern to achieve stability and relieve the suffering of our people in the Gaza Strip, while the occupation regime (Israel - TASS) continues its threats and daily repeated breaches — a flagrant violation of the signed accord," it said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

"Hamas holds the occupation authorities fully responsible for any deterioration or collapse of the agreement, and calls upon the mediators and the international community to urgently intervene to stop these aggressive practices and ensure the implementation of the agreement in a manner that achieves security and stability for our Palestinian people," it said.

The group accused Israel of violating six provisions of the ceasefire agreement, including continuing shelling of civilians in Gaza, overstepping activity limits beyond the "Yellow Line," banning and obstructing humanitarian deliveries to the enclave, failing to release all underaged and female prisoners and present a full list of Palestinian prisoners who are to be released under the ceasefire deal.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier in the day that that the Israeli military had delivered a strike near the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip in retaliation to fire opened by radicals. The IDF accused Hamas of flagrantly violating the ceasefire in the enclave. According to the IDF, Hamas launched an anti-tank missile and opened gunfire at Israeli soldiers "operating to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah area, in southern Gaza, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement." Following the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with the top brass. He accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire and ordered to take strong measures against radicals in Gaza.

Hamas’ armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, however denied its involvement in the incident, saying that it has been out of touch with its supported in the southern Gaza Strip since March.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed n agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10.