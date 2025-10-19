Tomahawks unable to shift balance of forces in Ukrainian conflict — French general

PARIS, October 19. /TASS/. The delivery of US Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine would play no decisive role in the Ukrainian conflict, the Chief of Staff of the French Army, Gen. Pierre Schill, said.

"The Tomahawks will, of course, be an additional advantage. But, strictly speaking, I don’t think that they are an instrument that can change the situation. What is most important for Ukraine is US support," he told the LCI television channel. "There is some support, but when it comes to show it in practice in a situation like ‘Give us the Tomahawsk’ all they get is just gibberish."

The Axios news website reported earlier, citing sources, that Trump had told Vladimir Zelensky that Washington currently had no plans to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. According to the media outlet, "Trump made clear his priority now is diplomacy, and he thinks providing Tomahawks could undermine it." The White House confirmed the information, saying that the US president will continue to work on a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict.