Trump assumes Russia trying to delay resolution of Ukrainian crisis

WASHINGTON, October 17. /TASS/. In response to a question from journalists ahead of his meeting with Vladimir Zelensky, US President Donald Trump acknowledged that Russia might be attempting to stall the Ukrainian settlement process.

When asked whether he was concerned that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "trying to buy himself more time," Trump replied: "I am. But, you know, I've been played all my life by the best of them, and I came out really well, so it's possible, yeah, little time. It's alright." The US president also expressed confidence that the Russian leader "wants to make a deal."