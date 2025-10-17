Pentagon chief wears tie in Russian flag colors to Trump-Zelensky meeting

WASHINGTON, October 17. /TASS/. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth drew attention with an unexpected fashion choice at the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky - a tie in the colors of the Russian tricolor.

According to footage aired by US television networks, Hegseth was seated to Trump’s left, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as the president’s national security advisor, positioned between them. To the right of the leader sat Vice President JD Vance and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Hegseth’s tie, featuring bold white, blue, and red stripes arranged in the same order as on the Russian national flag, stood out among the otherwise restrained attire of the US delegation. While the United States’ own flag includes the same colors, the sequence and design made the choice particularly striking. Trump and the other officials opted for plain, solid-colored ties.