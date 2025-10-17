MELITOPOL, October 17. /TASS/. The Kiev regime considers Russian journalists to be as much a threat as the army, because the media debunk myths about the Ukrainian army’s victories, convincing Ukrainian soldiers of the inevitability of Kiev's defeat, Anton Bibarov-Gosudarev, Chairman of the Civic Chamber of the Zaporozhye Region said.

On October 16, MIA Rossiya Segodnya military reporter Ivan Zuyev was killed in the Zaporozhye region, while performing a journalistic assignment, and military reporter Yury Voitkevich was seriously injured.

"This is a targeted action aimed at killing Russian journalists, whom the Kiev regime perceives as the same threat as the Russian military. Because the information provided by our war correspondents, as a rule, hits the most important thing. It debunks myths about the successes and achievements of the enemy invented by Ukrainian propaganda. By telling the truth, our military personnel also prove to the Ukrainian soldiers the futility of their sacrifice for the sake of the Kiev regime," the expert said.

He believes that the Ukrainian authorities understand "the inevitability of their defeat," this is why "in seething anger, the Kiev terrorists are trying to kill representatives of the Russian media."

Bibarov-Gosudaryov said that Russian journalists "largely ensure the Russians' confidence in our victory. We will also learn from them about the victories of the Russian army and the exploits of our military. This helps to unite our people, which is extremely annoying for Kiev.".