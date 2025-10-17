Putin-Trump talks in Budapest won’t change special op goals — analyst

LUGANSK, October 17. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in the Hungarian capital will not change the goals of the special military operation, Finnish journalist, geopolitical analyst, and editor-in-chief of the MV-Lehti international news agency Janus Putkonen said.

On the evening of October 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump held their eighth telephone conversation since the beginning of the year. After speaking with Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. The US president later explained that the meeting could take place within the next two weeks.

"First of all, it is important to understand that Russia will not change its basic actions or plan in response to discussions or rhetoric. In other words, none of these discussions or rhetoric will influence Russia's plan of action for its special military operation. The plan that has already been created will be implemented without delay. Of course, in the long term, if negotiations yield concrete results, the Russian authorities may adjust their plans or limit their strategic goals. Despite the approaching negotiations in Budapest, we can see how the military operation is continuing according to plan. I am confident that Russia will continue to act carefully on the front line and advance cautiously, as it has been doing," he said.

Putkonen noted that the demilitarization of Ukraine is "the most important thing," as only this will allow "the threat to Russian soldiers and civilians to finally be removed."