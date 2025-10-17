MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. European leaders pushing for military escalation in Ukraine are not interested in achieving lasting peace, which is why the phone call between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump prompted them to stop their aggressive rhetoric, US political commentator and host of Russia Up Close Eddie Gonzales told TASS.

"The telephone conversation between Putin and Trump is likely to bear fruit. The loudest noise I’m hearing on X is the silence from the European 'war party.' They must be stunned that Hungary’s Orban will host a summit between Putin and Trump," the agency’s source said. He added, "What is significant about the telephone call is its timing: Zelensky was arriving in Washington as Putin and Trump were talking."

The expert agreed that "Europe does not want a lasting peace." "In reality, they cannot afford financial and military support for Ukraine without significant support from Washington. The coalition of the willing isn’t willing to risk direct confrontation with Russia," Gonzales noted.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin stated that the global ‘war party’ active in Europe does not want a lasting and fair peace on the continent. On October 16, Zelensky arrived in Washington. The US leader announced that the head of the Kiev regime would request the supply of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine during a bilateral meeting on October 17 at the White House.

The conversation between Putin and Trump occurred on October 16. Following the call, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov stated that Moscow and Washington would promptly begin preparations for a new summit, which could take place in Budapest. Putin emphasized during his talk with Trump that supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to the Kiev regime would harm US-Russia relations and the peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, Ushakov noted. After the phone call with Putin, Trump stated that Washington should not deplete its own Tomahawk reserves by sending them to Kiev.