Trump sees possibility of indirect Russia-Ukraine talks

WASHINGTON, October 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump sees the possibility for Washington to mediate indirect Russia-Ukraine peace talks in the future.

"They [Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky] don't get along too well, those two, and it's sometimes tough to have meetings. So we may do something where we're separate, but equal. We'll meet and talk," he said.

Since May, Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of direct talks. For today, contacts between Russian and Ukrainian negotiation teams have been on hiatus, although communications channels have been built.

The previous meeting between the two leaders took place on August 15 at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted about three hours in several formats, including a one-on-one conversation in the US president’s limousine en route to the main venue, followed by a narrower three-on-three meeting. Ushakov and Lavrov took part in the discussions on the Russian side, while Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff represented the United States. In his statement for the media, Putin said the meeting focused on Ukrainian conflict settlement.

On August 18, Trump met with Zelensky and leaders of European countries in Washington. The US leader also called Putin. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Putin and Trump supported continuing direct consultations between Moscow and Kiev and considered elevating the level of the delegations.