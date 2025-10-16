Putin-Trump meeting in Budapest to offer great chance for peace — Orban

BUDAPEST, October 16. /TASS/. The agreement between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States to hold another meeting offers a great chance for peace, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, commenting on reports that the next Putin-Trump meeting would take place in his country’s capital of Budapest.

"The planned meeting between the American and Russian presidents is great news for the peace-loving people of the world. We are ready!" Orban wrote on the X social media platform.

"Another great chance for peace!" he pointed out on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist).

The Hungarian prime minister’s political advisor Balazs Orban, in turn, described the upcoming meeting in Budapest as Peace Mission 2.0. In July 2024, Hungary’s premier traveled to Ukraine, Russia, China and the US on a mission to resolve the Ukraine conflcit.

Trump said following a phone call with Putin earlier on Thursday that they had agreed to hold a meeting in the Hungarian capital in the near future.