Hundreds of classified military documents found at Polish landfill — website

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Hundreds of pages of military documents classified as "secret" and "for official use" have been found at a landfill in Poland, the onet.pl news website reported.

According to the media outlet, among the documents were maps of military warehouses, evacuation plans, technical data on the storage sites of explosives, the personal data of military personnel and plans for the deployment of a military unit during an exercise. Those who found the papers said that some of the documents had been shredded, while the rest showed no sign of attempts at destruction.

According to officials representing the military unit the lost documents belonged to, what had been found were illegal copies, because they still had the originals.

Jaroslaw Gromadzinski, former commander of the Eurocorps (the European Union’s rapid response force), called the discovery a bombshell. According to him, the incident shows "the state the [Polish] army is currently in."