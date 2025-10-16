France's left-wing opposition to try to impeach Macron anew

PARIS, October 16. /TASS/. The left-wing party La France Insoumise will submit a proposal to impeach President Emmanuel Macron to parliament, according to Mathilde Panot, leader of the party's parliamentary faction.

"Today we will once again submit a proposal to remove the president from power," Le Figaro quoted Panot as saying.

She also expressed regret that the National Assembly, France's lower house of parliament, had rejected a motion of no confidence in the government put forward by La France Insoumise. "It fell short by just 18 votes," she noted.

Earlier, the French National Assembly rejected both motions of no confidence in Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s government. The first motion, tabled by La France Insoumise, received support from 271 MPs, while 289 votes were required for it to pass. The second motion, proposed by the right-wing National Rally party, was backed by 144 lawmakers.

Lecornu’s government was formed on October 12. In his policy speech, the prime minister made concessions to the opposition, agreeing to suspend the unpopular 2023 pension reform, which would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. He also pledged not to enact legislation without parliamentary approval.

On October 8, the Bureau of the National Assembly, the highest collegial body of the lower house of the republic’s parliament, had already rejected La France Insoumise’s proposal to initiate impeachment proceedings against Macron. Participants in the bureau meeting stated that there were no grounds to consider the request to remove the president from office.