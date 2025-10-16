Venezuela condemns US leader’s warmongering statements — MFA

CARACAS, October 16. /TASS/. Venezuela resolutely condemns warmongering statements from US President Donald Trump and will file a complaint to the UN Security Council and the secretary general of the global organization, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto announced.

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects the warmongering and flamboyant rhetoric of the US president in which he publicly admits having authorized operations against peace and stability in Venezuela," the South America’s top diplomat said in a statement on Telegram. The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry views these statements as "a serios violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations" that should be denounced by the international community.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that Venezuela is watching with alarm "the use of the CIA, and the deployment of troops in the Caribbean" which it said constitutes a policy of aggression seeking to legitimize an operation for "a regime change" and "seizure of Venezuelan oil resources."

The country’s permanent mission to the United Nations will present a complaint to the UN Security Council and the UN chief later on Thursday demanding that the US government "take urgent measures to prevent military escalation in the Caribbean," the statement reads.

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported, citing American officials, that the Trump administration had authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela as part of an intensified campaign against the country’s leader, Nicolas Maduro.