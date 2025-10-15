Pakistani army destroys key Taliban positions in Kandahar province — TV

ISLAMABAD, October 15. /TASS/. Pakistan’s army has launched a major counteroffensive in response to a Taliban attack, destroying the group’s key positions in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province, Samaa TV reported, citing sources within Pakistan’s security agencies.

According to the report, precision strikes targeted critical Taliban installations. As a result, the 4th Battalion and 6th Brigade of the Afghan Border Force were completely destroyed, with dozens of Afghan soldiers and foreign fighters killed.

Pakistani security officials stated that the army possesses the full capability to deliver a swift and decisive response to any external aggression and stands fully prepared to defend the nation’s borders.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged of renewed clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. According to PTV, Pakistani forces struck terrorist positions inside Afghanistan following an attack on checkpoints in the Kurram district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Taliban deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said 12 people had been killed and over 100 wounded, stating that "early in the morning, Pakistani troops resumed attacks on Afghanistan," prompting Afghan forces "to retaliate."

On October 11, shootings took place in the Helmand province of Afghanistan. Later, the Afghan Air Force attacked the Pakistani city of Lahore. Taliban officials did not provide details of the operation. The Afghan TV channel TOLO News claimed that at least 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed during the clashes. Islamabad announced the elimination of at least 200 militants, the destruction of 19 terrorist targets in Afghanistan from which attacks were carried out, and a strike on the headquarters of an Afghan tank battalion providing support to the extremists attacking Pakistan.