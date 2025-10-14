FACTBOX: What we know about political crisis in Madagascar

HARARE, October 14. /TASS/ The lower house of Madagascar's parliament has voted to remove President Andry Rajoelina from power as youth protests rage on the island. Shortly after the vote, a military group led by Colonel Michael Randrianirina, who supports the protesters, said it was taking power and dissolving all previous governing bodies.

General information about the country

The Republic of Madagascar is an island country in the Indian Ocean off the southeastern coast of Africa. It covers an area of 587,300 square kilometers (the fourth largest island in the world). A former colony of France, it proclaimed independence in 1960. The capital is Antananarivo. The official languages are Malagasy and French. The total population is 30.3 million people, the majority are Malagasy. The main groups of believers are adherents of traditional local beliefs and Christians. According to the 2010 Constitution, Madagascar is a presidential republic. The UN ranks it among the least developed countries, while the World Bank ranks it among the countries with the lowest per capita income ($510 per year, 2024).

President Andry Rajoelina

Andry Rajoelina (born in 1974) has held the top post since January 2019. He has no higher education, in his youth he worked as a DJ in the capital's clubs, was involved in organizing musical events and the advertising business. He was nicknamed TGV (from the French "high-speed train") for his assertiveness and energy, which he later used in his political campaigns. In 2007, he was elected Mayor of Antananarivo. In 2009, he led the opposition against President Marc Ravalomanana, who ordered the closure of the TV channel owned by Rajoelina. This media outlet provided a platform for former President Didier Ratsirakato criticize the authorities. When the military sided with Rajoelina, Marc Ravalomanana agreed to resign and left the country.

In 2009, Rajoelina became the head of the High Transitional Administration, becoming one of the youngest active heads of state (36 years old), he held the post until 2014. During this period, the country took measures to combat poverty, carried out several infrastructure projects, and adopted a constitution. However, in 2013, the court suspended him from participating in the presidential elections as the leader of the coup. In 2018, Rajoelina returned to politics, participated in the elections and defeated Ravalomanana in the second round, receiving 55.7% of the vote, and was re-elected in November 2023 (58.9%). During his time in power, Madagascar's GDP increased from $13.8 billion in 2018 to $17.4 billion in 2024. The economy expanded by 4.2%, with inflation at 7.6%, and unemployment at 3% in 2024.

The crisis of 2025

At the end of September, youth protests erupted in Madagascar. Initially, the organizers of the actions (they call themselves "Generation Z") said they were protesting against electricity and water shortages. However, their actions soon escalated into pogroms and looting (according to preliminary data, the damage to the island's economy amounted to about $50 million, at least 22 people were killed, more than 100 injured), and demands began to include the resignation of the president and the government.

Rajoelina declared his readiness for dialogue. On September 29, he dismissed the government of Christian Ntsay and formed a cabinet of national unity. On October 8, he convened a "national conference of Madagascar's viable forces" - consultations with representatives of political forces, business leaders and public organizations. Nevertheless, on October 13, Rajoelina fled the country citing assassination attempts. On the same day, deputies of the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, began collecting signatures to convene an emergency session to remove the president, and the opposition began negotiations with employees of ministries and departments, urging them to support the movement.

On October 14, Rajoelina dissolved the National Assembly. The Assembly said this decision was illegal. An emergency session of the House convened and impeached the president with 130 votes out of 131 present (there are 163 deputies in total; according to the constitution, 2/3 of the votes are required to remove the president). The president said the session was legally void.

Shortly after the vote, Colonel Michael Randrianirina of CAPSAT, an elite unit which had helped Rajoelina seize power in the 2009 coup, announced the dissolution of all government bodies with the exception of the National Assembly and the formation of transitional structures on national radio.