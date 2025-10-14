Cambodia accuses Thailand of acoustic shenanigans at border — newspaper

HANOI, October 14. /TASS/. Authorities in Cambodia’s Banteay Meanchey Province, which borders Thailand, have reported ongoing provocations and violations of public order, blaming them on the neighboring country, the Khmer Times newspaper writes.

According to the regional administration, Thailand used loudspeakers installed near the Cambodian villages of Prey Chan and Ou Bei Chon to play various strange sounds such as dog barking, as well as non-stop music, from yesterday evening until this morning. However, local authorities and residents demonstrated patience and restraint, making it clear that they were committed to resolving the situation on the border with Thailand peacefully and in strict accordance with the law, the paper notes.

Armed clashes broke out along the Cambodia-Thailand border near the disputed area in Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey Province on the morning of July 24. The Thai army reported using fighter jets for strikes on the positions of Cambodian forces in response to their use of heavy weapons. The Cambodian Defense Ministry, in turn, stated that the army was acting in self-defense. On July 28, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who currently serves as Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chair, announced a ceasefire between Bangkok and Phnom Penh following talks in Kuala Lumpur.

A number of incidents have taken place since then, most notably involving Thai troops stepping on landmines. According to the Thai Foreign Ministry, Cambodian troops fired small arms and grenade launchers at Thailand in late September, prompting Thai forces to go on alert.