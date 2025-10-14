{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Premature to discuss sending UN peacekeepers to Gaza — under-secretary-general

According to UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the idea of an international presence, including one under a UN Security Council mandate, currently remains speculative

NEW DELHI, October 14. /TASS/. It’s still premature to talk about deploying UN peacekeeping forces to the Gaza Strip following the ceasefire agreement, but that may change depending on future developments in the enclave, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix told TASS.

"You've seen the first step has been thankfully achieved, and hostages have been released, and it has been the release of prisoners as well. The obvious cessation of hostilities, hopefully that will stick, that will stand," he told TASS on the sidelines of a meeting of commanders of the armies of countries serving in UN peacekeeping forces.

According to Lacroix, the idea of an international presence, including one under a UN Security Council mandate, currently remains speculative.

"I think that there has been certainly talks about the possibility of the international force. Eventually, with Arabian and other countries, some of them express their readiness for that. I believe that some of these countries are keen to have, if they engage on the ground, they are keen to have a Security Council mandate," the under-secretary-general noted.

He emphasized that any future decisions would depend on the progress of implementing the agreements and on negotiations between the parties and international participants.

"At this stage, much depends on what comes next in terms of the agreement," Lacroix added.

On Monday, a Peace Summit was held in Sharm el-Sheikh to mark the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of all Israeli hostages held there. During the meeting, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, US President Donald Trump, and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a final agreement on the ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.

According to al-Sisi’s office, the summit participants called for implementing the next stages of Trump’s plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip, including matters of governance, infrastructure reconstruction, and political settlement.

Lower chamber of Madagascar’s parliament votes to oust president — news outlet
Of the 131 lawmakers present, 130 voted to depose the president, including representatives of the ruling "Together with President Andry Rajoelina" coalition
Read more
Trump reveals Witkoff discussed 'a lot of interesting things' at meeting with Putin
The US leader noted that the meeting had lasted for five hours
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
US continues to promote pseudo-democratic values — Belarusian president
Alexander Lukashenko stressed that Belarus remained under sanctions imposed "by the US and its allies, particularly the European Union"
Read more
Space invaders? NORAD chief not ruling out alien, ET origin of objects downed over US
Glen VanHerck acknowledged, however, that the US military currently could not say exactly what was keeping these objects in the air
Read more
Kiev forces lost 41 UAV control centers in 24 hours due to actions of Battlegroup West
Russian servicemen also destroyed a Bogdana self-propelled artillery unit, nine mortars, and seven robotic systems
Read more
Kremlin welcomes US efforts to settle Ukrainian conflict — presidential spokesman
Currently, the interaction between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations has been put on hold, despite efforts to maintain open lines of communication
Read more
Belgium preparing large-scale militarization plan worth €34 bln — Russian ambassador
This is happening despite the country's dire economic situation
Read more
Tomahawks’ delivery to Kiev could end badly for everyone, Medvedev warns
The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council noted that it is impossible to tell the nuclear version of the Tomahawks from the conventional one while in flight, as has been emphasized repeatedly
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack against high-ranking Defense Ministry official in Moscow
According to the Federal Security Service, four suspects connected to the plot have been detained
Read more
Hamas accuses Israel of violating ceasefire regime in Gaza
Hamas Spokesman Hazem Qassem urged "to boost the monitoring of Israel without allowing it to shirk its obligations to mediators"
Read more
Oil depot in northern Ukraine catches fire after explosions
Earlier, an air-raid alert was declared throughout the Chernigov region
Read more
Trump raises possibility of discussing Tomahawks with Russia before sending them to Kiev
The US President emphasized that he’s going to send Kiev Tomahawks if the Ukraine conflict "is not going to get settled"
Read more
Russian cabinet approves calling up reservists for missions outside Russia
These amendments will apply only to those who had signed a contract with the defense ministry to be a reservist
Read more
Second phase of Gaza deal to prove crucial test for Israeli government — newspaper
According to the Financial Times, discussions of issues related to Hamas’ disarmament and the enclave’s future administration could create new difficulties
Read more
Tomahawk debate grows louder, raising doubts about Trump’s mediation — MFA
Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that pressuring Russia is futile, as it only weakens the US position as a country attempting to project a peacemaking image
Read more
Hamas ready to open new page in relations with Palestinian National Authority — Al Arabiya
According to the TV channel, Hamas currently has no intention of conflict with the PNA
Read more
Western refusal from diplomacy blocks its place at Ukraine talks — ambassador
Denis Gonchar said there are no serious discussions within NATO, even behind closed doors
Read more
US does not intend to start wars but determined to win if war becomes unavoidable — Trump
The US president expressed his profound hope that the United States would never be compelled to utilize the most powerful weapons in its arsenal
Read more
IDF reports Gaza ceasefire breach after Individuals approach troops
Several suspects were identified crossing the yellow line, the Israel Defense Forces said
Read more
Belgian leaders preparing population for military confrontation with Russia — ambassador
Denis Gonchar noted that Belgian authorities are trying to 'sell' the population on militarization of the economy at the expense of addressing pressing socioeconomic issues
Read more
Kiev ready to trigger nuclear disaster at Zaporozhye nuke plant, expert says
The Zaporozhye NPP has been operating on backup diesel generators for three weeks, as all external power lines were damaged in combat and remain nonfunctional
Read more
Russia to facilitate implementation of agreements under Trump’s plan — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, all parties need to focus on implementing the agreements
Read more
Russia hopes for peaceful resolution of Madagascar conflict, calls for restraint
The Foreign Ministry strongly recommends that Russian citizens refrain from traveling to Madagascar until the situation is fully normalized
Read more
Compromises, Palestinian state and Trump’s plan — what Lavrov said about it
Russia expects that all agreements on the Gaza Strip, reached during the summit in Egypt, will be fulfilled
Read more
Kiev forces lost up to 355 troops in 24 hours due to actions by Battlegroup East
The enemy also lost two Starlink satellite communications stations and 11 unmanned aircraft control centers
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack by Ukraine on Russian regions
Governor Yury Slusar reported that two people were injured when a drone struck a private residential house in the Rostov Region
Read more
NATO, EU increasing risk of unintended clash with Russia — ambassador to Belgium
Russian Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar emphasized that the frenzy of Westerners continues unabated
Read more
Trump thinks Putin 'is going to settle' Ukraine conflict
The US leader thinks that Russian President Vladimir Putin would look great if he got this settled
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry names those who worked on bioweapons in Ukraine
The chief of Russia’s radiation, chemical and biological protection force, Igor Kirillov, told a news briefing that one of the key figures was Robert Pope, the Director of the US Defense Department's Cooperative Threat Reduction Program at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency
Read more
Trump thinks Middle East conflict could lead to World War Three
According to the US leader, he has heard for years that "this is the biggest deal" that will "never happen"
Read more
Europe doesn’t believe Russia will use nuke arms, ready for reckless steps — opinion
According to Azarov, Europe needs to be reassured that "Russia has the right to deliver a preemptive strike defending itself or respond as it should in such a situation"
Read more
German intelligence chief says Europe is in state of ‘frosty peace’
Martin Jager indicated that the risk of a possible escalation with Russia is possible in the near future
Read more
Largest diamond at Grib deposit discovered in Arkhangelsk Region
The diamond weighs 340 carats
The diamond weighs 340 carats
Read more
Leaders of Egypt, Qatar, US, Turkey sign Gaza ceasefire deal — broadcast
US President Donald Trump noted that the conflict "is over after 3000 years"
Read more
Tomahawk launches to require US involvement, could end badly — Kremlin spokesman
The handling of such sophisticated missiles would inevitably require the involvement of American specialists, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Ukrainian troops surrounded in DPR — expert
Andrey Marochko added that the Russian Armed Forces had also been successful south of Rodinskoye where they expanded their control area
Read more
US Special Envoy Witkoff’s negotiating skills could aid Ukraine settlement — Kremlin
Dmitry PEskov stressed that Steve Witkoff was an effective professional who had proven his capabilities in the Middle East
Read more
German chancellor urges US not to withdraw from Ukraine settlement process
The German Chancellor said that the participants of the October 13 peace summit would discuss ways of resolving the conflict in Ukraine on the sidelines of the meeting
Read more
Ukrainian army gets into pocket between Kuzminovka, Vyyemka in DPR — expert
The military expert noted that at the moment, the soldiers of the Ukrainian army have not expressed a desire to voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender
Read more
Half of Ukrainians want Zelensky to leave politics post-conflict — poll
The poll was conducted over the phone in Kiev-controlled territories among 1,008 respondents aged older than 18 from September 19 through October 5, 2025
Read more
Ending Ukrainian conflict turns out more difficult than conflict in Middle East — Trump
The US president called his special envoy Steve Witkoff a "great negotiator" and said that without his efforts, World War III could have broken out
Read more
Press review: Ukraine plans Tomahawk strikes on Russia and Canada may join Baltic clash
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 8th
Read more
Mother of Donbass-born Israeli hostage thanks Putin for saving her son
The Kharkin family plans to visit Moscow to thank the Russian president for helping save Maxim
Read more
Bashar Assad and family in Russia for purely humanitarian reasons, Lavrov says
Former Syrian President Bashar Assad and his family faced the threat of physical elimination, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Bomb specialists defuse over 15,000 munitions in Kursk Region
The dismantled devices included Avenger and Flamingo drones
Read more
Press review: NATO drills risk Russian response as lasting peace in Gaza remains uncertain
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 13th
Read more
Ukrainian forces launch one of largest drone attacks in six months — Russian diplomat
"A total of 251 Ukrainian drones were intercepted over 16 Russian regions," Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Trump says would be happy to lift sanctions off Iran if deal in place
The US leader noted that Iran "can't really survive with those sanctions"
Read more
Ukrainian artillery kills one, wounds three civilians in DPR
In total, Ukrainian troops fired 15 different types of munitions at DPR settlements, all attacks in the direction of Gorlovka
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
Middle East conflict to continue until independent Palestine is created — Medvedev
According to the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, releasing Israel hostages and Palestinian prisoners is a good thing, of course, but it won't solve anything
Read more
Vucic says has understanding with Russia on NIS, energy issues
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic noted that the situation in his country’s energy sector remains difficult
Read more
Russia to take in its citizens Latvia intends to deport — MP
"Our great country will welcome everyone with dignity, because they are part of the Russian world," Leonid Slutsky stated
Read more
Turkish president teases Italian premier over her smoking habit
Leaders or foreign ministers from the UK, Germany, Indonesia, Jordan, Italy, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and France are expected to attend the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh
Read more
Madagascar President Rajoelina confirmed he had left the country — Reuters
Andry Rajoelina explained that he was forced to do so for his own safety
Read more
Russian troops advancing in southern sector of Kharkov frontline area - regional head
Vitaly Ganchev said that Russian troops are expanding a bridgehead near the settlement of Borovaya
Read more
US business interests orchestrate Madagascar crisis — newspaper
Influential businesses in the US linked to President Donald Trump see the instability as an opportunity to reshuffle their agents in Madagascar to the detriment of national sovereignty, the article says
Read more
Russian forces in Kherson Region repel attack involving UAVs, unmanned boats
A scout for Battlegroup Dnepr said the boats were equipped with multiple rocket launchers and they targeted the Russian troops' position, with the drone helping them adjust fire
Read more
Russian army gaining foothold on eastern outskirts of Konstantinovka in Donetsk region
Military expert Andrey Marochko said that Konstantinovka is a large industrial city with an industrial zone where the enemy is "deploying its equipment and hiding," which slows down the Russian army’s advance there
Read more
Ukrainian officials report damage to infrastructure facilities
Air raid sirens went off in parts of the region in the early hours of Tuesday
Read more
Attempt to steal Russian assets will result in EU counting its losses — Russian ambassador
According to Russia's Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar, the response will be proportionate
Read more
Europe withdraws gas from storage at record pace in October
As of October 11, gas injection into EU storage facilities totaled 194 mln cubic meters, while withdrawals declined to 27 mln cubic meters, according to GIE
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about foiled terror attack in Moscow
According to the Russian Federal Security Service, the attack was supposed to be carried out in one of the Russian capital’s densely populated areas
Read more
Russian troops liberate Balagan community in Donetsk region over past day
According to the latest figures, Kiev loses 1,560 troops along engagement line in past day
Read more
Direct Russia-NATO war won't resemble Ukraine conflict, secretary general says
Mark Rutte claimed that it will be Russia who will start a military conflict with the alliance, although he could not explain why it would want to attack NATO
Read more
Russian Federal Security Service opens case against Anti-War Committee members
The Criminal Code article on the creation of a terrorist community may result in punishment of up to life imprisonment, an article on the forceful seizure of power entails up to 20 years in prison
Read more
Syria’s intention is to keep Russian military bases in country — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that "under the new circumstances, these bases may play a different role, not just as military outposts"
Read more
Human rights commissioner slams deportation of Russians from Latvia as criminal act
"Russians are being persecuted solely because of their affiliation with the Russian nationality," Tatyana Moskalkova said
Read more
NATO should not shoot down Russian aircraft in its airspace unless absolutely necessary
If the plane is not posing a threat, it should be "gently guided" out of the bloc's airspace, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
Several private houses suffered damage in enemy drone strikes in the Tambov Region
Read more
Kremlin hopes US will encourage Ukraine to take steps for peace
Earlier, Dmitry Peskov said there had been a serious pause in the Istanbul negotiation process due to Kiev's unwillingness to respond to Moscow's proposals
Read more
France opposes EU plan to seize Russian assets, says envoy to Moscow
France upholds international law and the issue of asset seizure is not on the agenda, Nicolas de Riviere said
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Rosatom, its Chinese partners approve plan to develop shipping along Northern Sea Route
Cooperation entails the implementation of modern logistics and technological solutions to improve transportation efficiency
Read more
As Trump puffs his chest out on Gaza, holes remain in peace plan — expert
In Vladimir Fitin's opinion, the creation of the Palestinian state "is absolutely unrealistic at this point"
Read more
Trump-Zelensky meeting to clarify whether Tomahawks sent — Kremlin
"Let's wait and look at the statements, listen to them, analyze them," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
First China-Europe transit completed via Northern Sea Route
The historic voyage marks another step toward unlocking the NSR's potential and its transformation into a sustainable logistics corridor between Europe and Asia, Rosatom said
Read more
Over 120 Ukrainian drones strike Belgorod Region in past day
A civilian was killed by a drone strike in the village of Dorogosch
Read more
Zelensky calls Trump with as much energy as he once campaigned for Harris — Putin’s envoy
Vladimir Zelensky called Donald Trump twice in two days, Special Presidential Envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev stated
Read more
Trump calls on all Middle Eastern countries to expand Gaza peace to all region
Earlier, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, US President Donald Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a final Gaza ceasefire agreement
Read more
Trump confirms his intention to meet with Zelensky at White House on October 17
The US leader declined to answer a question about the possibility of supplying American Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
Read more
Ukraine eliminates group of its own soldiers for attempting to surrender in Kharkov Region
They clarified that at least six Ukrainian soldiers were killed as a result of the mass drone attack
Read more
Emir of Qatar hopes summit in Egypt will help resolve Palestinian issue
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani pointed out that the summit will contribute to achieving a comprehensive, just and sustainable solution to the Palestinian cause
Read more
Kiev employs terrorist methods but will face inevitable punishment — Russian senator
According to Natalya Nikonorova, a member of the Russian Federation Council, such actions violate the universally recognized norms of the international law
Read more
Kiev to receive 20 to 50 Tomahawks from US, which cannot shift conflict trends — expert
On October 6, US President Donald Trump said he had already made a decision on transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine but did not specify what it entailed
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Air defense systems shot down 40 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions overnight
17 of them were destroyed over the Belgorod Region
Read more
Black Sea Fleet rejects submarine surfacing reports near French coast
The fleet pointed out that "the submarine crew is currently conducting a routine inter-fleet transfer after performing missions as part of the Russian Navy’s standing task force stationed in the Mediterranean Sea"
Read more
Russia continues military operation due to no alternatives — Kremlin
"One way or another, Russia will safeguard its interests and achieve its goals," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
Press review: EU backs Tomahawk supply to Ukraine as NATO conducts tactical nuke drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 14th
Read more
Russian troops fighting Ukrainian battlegroup in Seversk in Donetsk region, says DPR head
Denis Pushilin said that Russian troops are improving their positions near Konstantinovka in the Donetsk region
Read more
Starship completes 11th test flight splashing down in Indian Ocean
The flight lasted one hour and six minutes
Read more
Gold price hits a new all-time high, reaching $4,150 per troy ounce
As of 03:06 a.m. Moscow time, the price of gold was at $4,138.1 per troy ounce
Read more
Turkmenistan reports multiple increase in shipments along North-South Corridor
Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyev noted the successful implementation of the cooperation program between the railway authorities of the two countries for 2023-2025
Read more
Brazilian president calls for peace in Ukraine after Gaza reconciliation
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stated that peace in Ukraine is possible, but it would be a difficult task
Read more
Russian team will meet Bolivia on Tuesday, dedicate match to Spartak Moscow's top scorer
The match will take place at VTB Arena in Moscow and will begin at 8:00 p.m. Moscow time
Read more
More than 20 Russian residents killed in Kiev forces’ strikes this week — MFA
A total of 104 civilians were injured, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Settlement in Europe should follow Gaza peace deal — Hungarian PM
The US President's success proves that negotiations must never be given up, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized
Read more
Israeli military receives bodies of four hostages, escorts them to Israel
The IDF did not disclose the names of the deceased hostages
Read more