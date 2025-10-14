Belarus finds mutual understanding with Poland, Baltics — security chief

MINSK, October 14. /TASS/. Belarus, in its communication with Poland and Baltic countries, is finding that the parties are gaining insight into each other’s interests, and in many places, they align, chief of Belarus’ State Security Committee Ivan Tertel said after a meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko.

"Of course, relations with our neighbors [were discussed]. These are Poland and the Baltic countries. I’m not letting the cat out of the bag when I say that we have lines of communication with our partners. This dialogue continues. Including between special services. I would say, we are gradually reaching mutual understanding. We discuss pressing matters and are beginning to understand mutual interests," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

According to Tertel, these mutual interests include a stable situation in the region, smooth operation of economies, and jobs creation. "This implies a comfortable life for our citizens with prospects for the future, no conflicts, and easing the existing tensions," he explained.