Lukashenko says backs Trump's steps to restore order in Middle East

MINSK, October 14. /TASS/. Belarus fully supports the steps taken by US President Donald Trump "to restore order in the Middle East," President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting on the international situation and the development of Belarusian-American relations.

"I absolutely support the steps taken by US President Donald Trump to restore order in the Middle East. This is a decisive and positive step, which may lead to the creation of a state, a unified Palestinian state that includes the Gaza Strip. And finally, people will be able to live a normal life," BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

Lukashenko said that the Trump administration has quickly changed the international landscape. In his words, Trump is taking decisive steps to resolve global issues.

"The recent events in the Middle East, despite all the shortcomings, no matter what opponents and political scientists say to the contrary, represent a decisive and serious step that stopped the clash and the war," Lukashenko said.

However, much still needs to be done in the region, he believes.

"This story has been going on for decades. It’s been almost a century, and we’re still trying to get things in order. We haven’t achieved anything yet," Lukashenko said.

Earlier, Telegram channel Pool One, close to the press service of the Belarusian leader, reported that KGB Chairman Ivan Tertel, Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, head of the presidential administration Dmitry Krutoi, Secretary of State of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich and Prosecutor General Andrey Shved took part in the meeting.