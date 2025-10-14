Palestine expects Russia to ramp up vital aid deliveries to Gaza, envoy says

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Palestine expects that Russia will continue providing much-needed humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"Russia and the Russian people always offer assistance to our people in Gaza," he pointed out, when asked if the parties were discussing new humanitarian supplies.

"I think aid deliveries will only grow," the envoy added.

The Egyptian city Sharm El-Sheikh hosted a Gaza peace summit on Monday. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, US President Donald Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a final Gaza ceasefire agreement. According to the Egyptian presidential office, the summit’s participants called for the implementation of the further phases of Trump’s plan to resolve the conflict in the enclave, including administration issues, infrastructure rebuilding and a political settlement.

On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president’s comprehensive plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. The 20-point proposal includes temporary external administration of the enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. US President Donald Trump announced on October 9 that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan following talks in Egypt. According to him, all hostages are expected to be freed soon, while Israeli troops will be withdrawn to an agreed-upon line.

On October 13, Hamas and its associate Palestinian groups released all 20 living Israeli hostages, handing them over to the Israeli military through the International Committee of the Red Cross. The released hostages have now arrived in Israel.