Palestine believes Gaza summit in Egypt good, useful — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Palestine believes that the peace summit on Gaza held in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13 was good and useful, ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"The summit was good and useful. Both Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin said so," the diplomat said.

"The main point that our President Mahmoud Abbas emphasized was to stop the war and ensure that the Israeli army begins to withdraw its troops. That's the hardest part. So it's a very good start. The second stage should be held soon."

The peace summit, held in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, was convened on the occasion of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of all Israeli hostages held there. During the meeting, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, US President Donald Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a final ceasefire agreement for the Palestinian enclave. According to al-Sisi's office, the summit participants called for the implementation of the next stages of Trump's plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip, including governance, infrastructure rehabilitation and a political settlement.