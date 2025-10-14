Russia must play active role in settlement of Palestinian issue — ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia must play a significant role in the further settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian issue, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"Of course. We are certain," the diplomat said in response to a question about whether Moscow should be involved in further political and diplomatic steps to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

According to Nofal, "Russia must play a significant role in the settlement process because it has good relations with both the Palestinian people and Israel."

"That is why Russia should play a constructive role in this process," the ambassador emphasized.

According to his assessment, "involving Russia will lead to a stable settlement.".