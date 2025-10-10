US to take part in NATO’s nuclear deterrence exercise — alliance official

NEW YORK, October 10. /TASS/. The United States will take part in NATO’s nuclear deterrence exercise, Steadfast Noon, which is set to kick off next week, Colonel Daniel Bunch, chief of nuclear operations at NATO’s military branch, told Bloomberg.

"For the time being, the US is committed, it hasn’t changed its policies and will be participating in this exercise," he pointed out.

Bunch emphasized that the US had "signaled thus far no change to their current posture in Europe."

Bloomberg points out that the US would contribute "several F-35 planes."

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced earlier on Friday that NATO would begin the Steadfast Noon exercise on October 13. According to him, no nuclear weapons will be used in the exercise.

The air exercise takes place every year, involving both nuclear and non-nuclear NATO members. It is designed to train algorithms and maneuvers aimed at conducting potential nuclear strikes on Russian targets.