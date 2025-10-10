More than 90 activists detained from Gaza flotilla return to Turkey — TV

ISTANBUL, October 10. /TASS/. More than 90 activists representing 21 countries from the Israeli-detained Global Sumud Flotilla, including 19 Turkish citizens, have been returned to Turkey from Jordan on a specially arranged Turkish Airlines flight, Haberturk television reported from Istanbul International Airport.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oncu Keceli announced plans to bring 94 people back to Istanbul.

Prior to that, Turkey returned some 120 citizens detained for taking part in the mission as well as activists from other countries.

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail from the coast of Tunisia to the Gaza Strip in mid-September for humanitarian deliveries to the blockaded Palestinian enclave. Between October 1 and October 3, Israel intercepted 42 vessels and detained 450 people on board. Iran has expelled the bulk of the activists.