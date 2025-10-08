To replenish own stocks of missiles, US needs to stop supplying Kiev with them — experts

WASHINGTON, October 8. /TASS/. Pentagon’s plans to replenish and build up its stockpiles of various types of missiles will be very hard to put into practice as long as the United States continues to supply them to other countries, inlcuding Ukraine, defense experts told the Responsible Statecraft portal.

According to the publication, the Pentagon plans to boost production of 12 various types of missiles, including interceptor missiles for Patriot and THAAD system, as well as SM-6 and JASSM. Replenishing the US stocks now is important for US military preparedness, the article says. However, experts told Responsible Statecraft that this ambitious missile production ramp-up is a time-intensive, costly, and logistically challenging endeavor that may ultimately fail without substantive financial commitment from the Department of Defense.

On top of that, Washington needs to assess its current foreign commitments, primarily in Ukraine and Israel, before it depletes its current arsenals even further, "requiring more money, more industry, and more time to get back up to fighting shape." According to experts, Washington needs to focus on its national interests, even if it means cutting aid to foreign countries.

The article says that the United States has used a vast portion of its missile arsenals to aid Ukraine and Israel.

"We've been involved with the Ukraine war since 2022. And we've known what kind of, and how many [American munitions] are being used over there," defense writer Mike Fredenburg said.

In turn, Jennifer Kavanagh, senior fellow and director of military analysis at Defense Priorities, told Responsible Statecraft that "in recent years, the United States has wasted a ton of missiles and air defense interceptors on conflicts that are not in its vital interests."

"This includes those in the Middle East and in Ukraine," Kavanagh said. "Speeding up munition production so that the United States can send those munitions abroad or expend them in conflicts that do not have implications for vital US interests is a waste of resources.".