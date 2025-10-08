CHISINAU, October 8. /TASS/. Russia is seen as the primary threat to Moldova's security, according to the new military strategy for 2025-2035, approved at a government meeting.

Among the "military risks and threats to national security" listed in the document is Russia's special military operation, which Chisinau categorizes as "aggression."

Moldovan authorities see the expansion of Russian control over the country's territories as a "direct and serious threat to security and statehood," fearing the creation of an "overland corridor" to their borders. The military strategy also notes the presence of Russian peacekeepers in Transnistria as another "threat."

The military strategy identifies the armies of the unrecognized Transnistria and the contingent of Russian forces stationed there, numbering approximately 1,000 soldiers and officers, as another "threat." The document also mentions "rearmament" and the transition to EU and NATO military training standards, stronger military cooperation with Romania, Ukraine, and NATO, and "joint efforts in the procurement of weapons and equipment."

The group of Russian forces in Transnistria is tasked with protecting warehouses where over 20,000 tons of ammunition are stored following the withdrawal of Soviet troops from European countries. Furthermore, the group provides support for peacekeepers, who have been effectively blockaded since Ukraine cut supply routes in 2015. Moldova, which is seeking their withdrawal, also hinders the rotation of Russian troops. Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Chisinau's new military initiatives baseless, noting that Russia has always treated Moldova's interests with the utmost respect. She described Chisinau's current stance toward Moscow as Russophobic.